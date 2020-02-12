VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a retirement living building in downtown Vancouver last year has died of natural causes, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Robert Breck, 80, was taken to an area hospital on Feb. 5 due to an illness. He passed away on Tuesday while in the hospital.
Breck was booked into the Clark County Jail on Oct. 3, 2019 for first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.
Breck was accused of shooting and killing 75-year-old Dean Tunstall in the lobby of the Smith Tower Apartments, as well as shooting a 77-year-old woman and her caretaker.
In court documents, investigators said they believed the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between Breck and Tunstall.
