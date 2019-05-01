WHITE CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a 64-year-old man reported missing out of White City Wednesday afternoon has been found and is safe.
Officers were concerned for the welfare of Miguel Valles because he is living with Alzheimer’s and is diabetic.
The sheriff's office Wednesday night thanks search and rescue personnel and local citizens who helped bring Valles home.
