PHOENIX, AR (KPTV) – A woman who was reported missing with her 8-year-old daughter has been found in Arizona and arrested, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Last month, deputies asked the public for help finding Tabatha Clancy-Wood, who was reported as likely being with her mother, 46-year-old Kelly Clancy.
Clancy reportedly left for California with her daughter in August during a custody dispute, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives say Clancy-Wood’s father, Adrian Wood, contacted law enforcement over the summer to report issues related to custody and visitation.
Wood obtained sole custody of Clancy-Wood in October, according to law enforcement.
Family told deputies that they hadn’t heard from the 8-year-old girl or her mother since August when they vacated their apartment in Eagle Creek.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office said Clancy-Wood was located safe at a shelter in Phonies with Clancy.
Arizona authorities arrested Clancy on a warrant for custodial interference. Deputies said details on her extradition are not currently available.
Clancy-Wood and her father are scheduled to reunite Friday morning.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.