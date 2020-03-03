CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man died Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
At around 11:30 p.m., Clark County deputies, along with Fire District 6, responded to a crash in the 1400 block of Northeast 117th Street.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that Benjamin Quatier was driving a 2001 Dodge Neon westbound on Northeast 117th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle. The Dodge left the roadway and hit a cobblestone retaining wall.
Quatier was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said speed was a factor in the crash.
No further details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
