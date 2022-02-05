Deputies: Speed and alcohol being investigated after man dies in Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – A man died after the pick-up truck he was riding in went off the road in Clark County on Friday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Police investigating motorcycle crash that killed rider in SW Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-5 in southwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

CCSO said just after 9 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 26700 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road outside of Yacolt. When they arrived, they learned an eastbound pick-up truck had gone off the road and hit several trees. Both the driver and the passenger had to be extricated by rescue personnel.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the passenger died at the scene. He has been identified as 51-year-old Steven Woolsey of Yacolt.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. The traffic unit is investigating.