WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A speeding driver was arrested after crashing into a tree in the Tanasbourne area, according to deputies.
Washington County deputies responded to Northwest Cornell Road and Evergreen Parkway on Friday evening.
Investigators said Tieghlor Anderson, 26, of Vernonia, went around a corner too fast and lost control. Anderson crashed into a tree, according to deputies.
Anderson and a passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said the passenger sustained extensive leg injuries in the crash.
It took more than 45 minutes for emergency crews to get the passenger out of the car.
Anderson was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangering, reckless driving and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Poor tree.
