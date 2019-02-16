Deputies: Speeding driver escapes uninjured after crashing into water in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old driver escaped uninjured after crashing off the road into water in Sherwood.
Emergency crews responded to Southwest Tonquin Road on Friday night.
A car was found in the water. Deputies said the driver was fortunate to escape without serious injuries.
Deputies said the man admitted driving 70 mph at the time of the crash. He was not cited, but deputies said he had to pay the fee to have his totaled car towed from the water.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the situation on Twitter and reminded drivers to slow down.
“High speed, crashed cars and cold water is not a good combination!” according to the sheriff’s office.
Last night deputies responded to yet another car in the water, this time off SW Tonquin Rd. near Sherwood. This driver was fortunate to escape uninjured but a good reminder to SLOW DOWN! High speed, crashed cars, and cold water is not a good combination! pic.twitter.com/dMAH2hDs2G— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) February 16, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.