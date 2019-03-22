WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for two suspects who fled from a stolen truck near Fanno Creek Thursday night.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the stolen truck at a Goodwill store in Tigard.
The sheriff's office said the suspects crashed through a trail barrier on Southwest Deeann Court while trying to evade deputies. The suspects then fled from the truck.
The suspects crashed through this trail barrier while trying to evade deputies. pic.twitter.com/MDGSDc3ljw— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) March 22, 2019
Two K-9 teams were brought in to track the suspects, but they have not been located.
Descriptions of the suspects has not been released at this time.
The sheriff's office said the Nissan pickup truck, which was reported stolen out of Portland about two days ago, was filled with stolen items. Deputies are working on tracking the stolen items to their rightful owners.
The truck was returned to the owner.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.
