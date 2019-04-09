DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies recovered a stolen U-Haul van and arrested two people during a traffic stop in Douglas County Monday night.
At around 5:25 p.m., a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a 2018 Ford van for speeding. The deputy learned that the vehicle, which is owned by U-Haul, had been stolen.
The sheriff's office said methamphetamine and heroin were located during a search of the vehicle.
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Charles Slead, of Tacoma, and a passenger, identified as 30-year-old Elisa Nicole Gill, of Gresham, were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail.
Both are facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of heroin.
Gill was also booked on a felony arrest warrant.
Check him out...tweeker! It's interesting the female is from Gresham as there is significant cartel drug activity there. I hope police keep digging.
