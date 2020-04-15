MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies removed a stolen vehicle that had been dumped in the Willamette River Wednesday morning.
Prior to 8 a.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Dive Team responded to the Willamette Park boat ramp after a boater spotted a car in the river.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Rogue SUV, was unoccupied.
The vehicle had been stolen, but was not reported, according to the sheriff's office. The registered owner was notified.
The sheriff's office said it is not known how long the vehicle had been in the water.
The operation to remove the vehicle took about three hours.
