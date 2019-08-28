ROCK CREEK, OR (KPTV) - A stranger followed a teen girl walking home from work, grabbed her and then covered her mouth when she began to scream, according to Washington County deputies.
Deputies said this case began at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday. The 17-year-old victim was walking near Northwest 185th Avenue and Rock Creek Boulevard when she said a man approached her from behind.
The teen told deputies the man began talking to her and asked her about her name, age and destination before offering her drugs.
The girl said she continued walking to get away from the man, but he followed her into her apartment complex on Rock Creek Boulevard.
Deputies said the man grabbed her backpack, covered her mouth with his hand and put his fingers in her mouth. The victim then bit the man’s fingers.
A friend of the victim heard her screaming and came out to help.
The suspect left the scene and has not been found. He is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, around 5 feet 9 or 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and a thin mustache and goatee. He was wearing a plain white T-shirt and green or khaki pants.
Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 503-846-2500.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
