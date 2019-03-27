COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A suspect, who deputies say was involved in a drive-by-shooting, was arrested following a search in Kalama Wednesday night.
The drive-by shooting occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 2128 46th Avenue in Longview.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Daron T. Knight, 42, had fired at least five bullets into the apartment complex. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Knight fled the scene in a silver vehicle.
The vehicle was later spotted by Kelso police officers. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Knight sped up and refused to stop. Officers lost sight of the vehicle north of Kalama.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle was later found abandoned on Hendrickson Drive.
Multiple agencies, including two K-9 teams, responded to the scene to begin searching for Knight.
A reverse 911 went out to residents, urging them to stay indoors and shelter in place. Trains in the area were shut down.
The sheriff's office said a Vancouver K-9 team located Knight hiding inside an industrial glass plant. He was taken into custody without incident.
Knight was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of drive-by-shooting, felony eluding, malicious mischief, making false statements, first-degree criminal trespass, and driving while suspended.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that Knight was recently evicted from the apartment complex where the shooting happened.
