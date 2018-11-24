VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a bizarre series of events that involved meth, guns and a broken-down car at a Walmart parking lot in the Vancouver area, according to deputies.
Clark County deputies responded to the store on the 9000 block of Northeast Highway 99 at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said a man was in a car and refused to get out. Investigators learned the suspect, along with another man and a woman, have been living in the car.
Deputies said the suspect, identified as Justin Eugene Short, 28, would not allow the other man and woman to leave the car due to a dispute over missing methamphetamine.
The other man was eventually allowed to go into the store to get jumper cables, because the battery of the car had died. The other man told deputies that Short had two handguns.
A Walmart employee called 911 and deputies responded to the scene with an armored vehicle.
Deputies said the suspect, along with the woman, got out of the car and ran away. Short went into the store, according to deputies, where he swapped clothes and then ran out through a fire exit.
Short was found a block away hiding under a motor home. Deputies said he was covered in suspected dog feces.
He was arrested on charges of unlawful imprisonment, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and a fugitive of justice warrant.
Deputies said two loaded handguns were found in the car.
Investigators said the three people who had been in the car were using meth.
The other two people were uncooperative with law enforcement, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.