ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for driving a stolen car near Roseburg and his passenger was subsequently arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine, according to deputies.
A deputy spotted a stolen red 1998 Honda Civic in the Winchester area at around 1 a.m. Friday. The car was reported stolen out of Sutherlin.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and took the driver, 37-year-old Michael R. Love-Faust of Roseburg, into custody.
Two passengers were also detained. One of them, 22-year-old Sarah Nadine-Elisabeth Johnsen of Roseburg, was carrying 2.8 ounces of meth in her purse, according to deputies.
Love-Faust was arrested on the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. Johnsen was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of meth.
The second passenger, a 45-year-old Sutherlin woman, was released from the scene.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.