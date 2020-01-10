TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A man believed to be responsible for several robberies in six different cities and dubbed the "Opening Bell Bandit" has been arrested, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
On Jan 4, just after 5:30 p.m., Tigard police responded to a robbery at Sunsup Tanning Salon, located at 15532 Southwest Pacific Highway.
The suspect entered the tanning salon armed with a screwdriver. He then confronted an employee and demanded money.
The sheriff's office said a customer approached when the suspect was removing money from the register. The suspect threatened the customer and lunged at him with the screwdriver.
The suspect, identified as Christian David Perry, 49, of Happy Valley, then fled the scene and was located a short distance away following a K-9 track.
Perry was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.
The sheriff's office said Perry had a felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board for robbery.
Detectives believe Perry is the "Opening Bell Bandit" and is responsible for the following robberies:
- West Linn - Kaady Car Wash
- Gladstone - Subway
- Happy Valley - Carl’s Jr.
- Portland - Subway
- Portland - Pizza Hut
- Clackamas - Slingshotz Expresso
- Tigard - Sunsup Tanning
