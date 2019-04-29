ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Washington County deputies say the suspect in a standoff in Aloha off Southwest Broad Oak Court has been taken into custody.
Deputies say it started at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when someone inside the home escaped and gave them a call.
They say a man in his 60s refused to come out of the house. Deputies say it stemmed from an earlier incident involving menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Just after 9 p.m., the suspect surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody.
