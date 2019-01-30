Deputies: Suspect in numerous robberies hits Raleigh Hills bank again

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man believed to be the suspect in several bank robberies in the Portland metro area struck again Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies responded to a report of a robbery at Columbia Bank in the 4800 block of Southwest 77th Avenue in the Raleigh Hills community around 11:30 a.m.
Witnesses said the suspect, a man, approached the counter and passed a note to the teller demanding money; after that, they say he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect. No injuries were reported.
Deputies believe the suspect is the same man who robbed the Columbia Bank on Dec. 24 last year and say he is likely the suspect in numerous other bank robberies across the Portland metro area.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the man, who they say is white, between 50 to 60 years old, and stands approximately five-feet-eight inches tall.
He has a medium build, has gray hair and wears prescription glasses, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says the man Wednesday morning was wearing a black baseball hall and a dark-colored windbreaker jacket.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call detectives at 503-846-2700.
