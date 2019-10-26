MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was robbed at gunpoint after trying to purchase a vehicle in Salem on Friday.
Marion County deputies said a 31-year-old Portland man reported being robbed at gunpoint while attempting to purchase a vehicle in the 6000 Block of Witzel Rd SE, just south of Salem.
The victim told deputies he had been talking to the suspect, known only by his screen name “Ethan”, on the LET GO APP to negotiate the purchase of a vehicle.
During the conversation about the vehicle the suspect produced a small black semi-automatic pistol and told the victim to give him all of his money, according to deputies. The victim got into his vehicle and drove home.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, medium build, early 20’s with short dark hair and a small goatee.
Deputies said there were no injuries during the robbery.
If anyone has information regarding this case or can identify the suspect, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 503-588-5032.
