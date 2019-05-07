WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting and standoff that happened in Aloha Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
At around 1 p.m., deputies received a call from The Patrician Apartments, located at 18000 Southwest Shaw Street, about a report that a man had shot out the tire of an unoccupied SUV in the parking lot.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as Miguel Almarez Estrada, may have gone back inside an apartment.
Deputies evacuated nearby residents while they work to resolve the situation.
Members of the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and the Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and searched the apartment, but Estrada was not inside.
According to the sheriff's office, Estrada turned himself into the Washington County Jail on Monday at 9 p.m.
Estrada is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, and five counts of menacing. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 503-629-0111.
