CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened during a stolen vehicle call in Clark County Wednesday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said at around 4:40 a.m., deputies were called out to a report of a stolen vehicle that had just happened in the Orchards area.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle in the area of Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast 71st Street. One person was inside the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the suspect rammed a deputy's patrol vehicle and an officer-involved shooting ensued.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputy involved sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
The sheriff's office has not provided any other details about the shooting.
FOX 12 spoke to a man named Jody who said his Toyota pickup was stolen about 10 minutes before the shooting. He said he was headed for work and had gone out to start his truck.
"Came back in and went to grab my lunch, and my wife and I, we heard my pickup take off," said Jody.
Jody told FOX 12 a detective later came to his house and told him the pickup stolen from his driveway was the one the suspect used to ram a deputy's patrol vehicle.
"Typically this is a very quiet and beautiful neighborhood. Nothing ever exciting goes on around here. It's a very good neighborhood," said Earl Dalby, who lives near the shooting scene.
The Clark County Regional Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
The sheriff's office said the deputy involved has been placed on critical incident leave per protocol.
The public was asked to avoid the area of NE 109th Avenue and NE 71st Street due to the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.