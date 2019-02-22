ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A 20-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies said he drove his car onto train tracks in Aloha, and the car ended up getting hit by a train.
At 3:34 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s received several reports about a crash involving a silver 2002 BMW 3-Series and train near Southwest 173rd Avenue and Southwest Shaw Street.
Deputies responded to the scene and found the driver of the BMW uninjured. They learned the man had driven the sedan onto the tracks and exited the vehicle when he saw a Portland & Western Railroad train coming eastbound.
The sedan was pushed 15 feet down the tracks by the train.
Deputies said the man was arrested and will likely face a DUII charge.
The man’s identity has not been released. Beaverton police assisted at the scene.
