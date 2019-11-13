WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for three suspects accused of injuring a homeowner during a burglary Tuesday evening.
Just after 9 p.m., the Skamania County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a disturbance at a home on Highland Road. The caller said he could hear a vehicle revving its engine, people screaming, and then gun shots.
A second 911 call came from the 44-year-old homeowner who said he interrupted a burglary and was injured after confronting the suspects.
The sheriff's office said that an investigation revealed that the homeowner was upstairs in his home watching TV and came down to use his computer, but noticed it was missing. He then walked outside and was confronted by an armed, masked man.
According to the sheriff's office, a struggle ensued and the masked suspect was joined by at least two other suspects.
The sheriff's office said the homeowner reported that he discharged a shotgun toward the suspects as they fled the area in a newer, dark-colored, Toyota Tacoma or Tundra pickup truck.
It's not known if the homeowner hit the truck or not.
Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects or the suspect vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the homeowner sustained injuries to his head and arm. He was taken to SW Washington Medical Center for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 509-427-9490.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.