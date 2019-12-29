WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – After five days of searching, Washington County deputies have officially suspended their active search for missing 20-year-old Allyson Watterson.
Officials have said Watterson was last seen a week ago Sunday near North Plains with her boyfriend.
Watterson wasn’t reported missing, however, until 30 hours later and deputies say she could be anywhere.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the decision to suspend the active search Saturday evening was made after search and rescue teams spent thousands of search hours covering an area of about 1,600 acres.
Most of the area crews were searching was private property. They say they’ve exhausted every avenue to try and find Watterson and have used drones, dogs and manpower to go through the area with a fine-tooth comb.
They were unable to find her, and they now turn this over as an investigation for the sheriff's office to try and find where she is.
“Just, even though they are not actively searching, we will always search. Allyson, I will never stop looking for you. Never, I'll never stop. And I would like to ask everyone else to not stop looking either. She's a very special girl and she deserves to be looked for,” said Watterson’s mother, Misty.
The family says they are thankful for all the help that they received from the search crews and the people in the community that helped to try and find her.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Watterson’s disappearance. The sheriff’s office says if any new information comes to light or new search areas are identified, search and rescue teams may come back to continue their efforts.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
