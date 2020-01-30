COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The sheriff’s office has suspended search efforts for a missing St. Helens man last seen Saturday night.
Kenny Landreth, 45, was reported missing out of Warren after family members said he wandered away from a gathering. Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said Landreth could have some medical issues and called his disappearance highly unusual.
Law enforcement continued the search for Landreth on Thursday but did not find him. Deputies suspended search efforts Thursday night after consulting with experts and Landreth’s family.
The search now transitions to a recovery mission, according to the sheriff’s office. The recovery mission will begin on Saturday.
Current incident commanders will meet with incoming incident commanders on Friday to discuss what area and searches have been covered and how to best proceed, the sheriff’s office says.
“We ask that civilians to refrain from conducting any private searches until after our mission ends on Feb. 1,” the sheriff’s office says. “Searchers will still be looking for clues and signs that can help us locate Kenny, and any searches by civilians can hamper those efforts.”
