CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man was arrested for assault at a residence in Clark County on Saturday.
On Friday, Clark County deputies responded to an assault call involving a mother, her child and the mother's boyfriend.
Deputies said the victims of the assault had left the residence and were reporting from a safe location. During the investigation, both victims, the mother and daughter, reported the suspect had pointed a gun at both of them and made threats to kill them.
Deputies said efforts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful Friday.
Saturday morning, 911 received a call from one of the victims indicting the suspect had returned to the residence in which they all resided. Both victims fled and met with deputies away from the residence.
Deputies said due to the violent nature of the crimes involved patrol deputies, detectives from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and members from the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team responded to the residence.
Deputies said a search warrant was obtained. Tear gas was used as well as a a SWAT truck to ram down the door. Entry into the residence was made by SWAT team members around 1:30 p.m. The suspect was located inside the residence and taken into custody.
The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Jorge Delgado-Perez.
He was booked in jail for two counts of second-degree assault for domestic violence using a firearm and felony harassment.
