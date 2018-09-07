TACOMA, WA (KPTV) - A man who tried to kill his ex-girlfriend Friday morning in Washington state near Tacoma is armed and "extremely dangerous", the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says.
He is driving a car with Oregon license plates and police say they are concerned he could be in the Portland or Vancouver area.
Tony French, 39, allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times outside her home on 69th Avenue Court East near Fredrickson. Witnesses report seeing a man shoot at her at least 10 times, the sheriff’s office says.
Law enforcement says French is driving a dark-colored sedan. According to Vancouver police, he may be driving a black Camry with Washington plates BGH0472 or a gray Camry with Oregon plates 955HEE.
French is approximately five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he is a convicted felon with a violent past. If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
