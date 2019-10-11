Deputies: Teen carrying pizza boxes caught on camera swiping Amazon package from Aloha porch

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old suspect carrying pizza boxes was caught on camera swiping an Amazon package from an Aloha front porch, according to deputies.
Deputies responded to a report of a package theft from the 16600 block of Southwest Blanton Street. The theft was captured by a Ring camera and posted online.
The surveillance video showed the suspect walk up to the front door of the house carrying two pizza boxes Wednesday afternoon. The suspect put down the pizza boxes, picked up an Amazon package that had been left on the porch and put it on top of the pizza boxes. The suspect then walked away with all the boxes.
After the video was posted on the Ring Neighbors app, someone called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to report recognizing the teen in the video.
The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Eric Robert Gonzales-Lopes. Deputies went to his home, but he was not there. However, deputies said they recovered some of the stolen items, which included a water filter, vitamin supplements, a hypo-allergenic pillow and a steering wheel cover.
In all, investigators said the stolen items were worth around $160.
On Friday morning, Gonzales-Lopes turned himself in to deputies. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of mail theft and second-degree theft.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
