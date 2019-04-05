MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office say a teenage driver suffered minor injuries after a crash along the Historic Columbia River Highway.
According to deputies, the crash in the 3900 block of the highway occurred in the eastbound lanes at approximately 4:20 p.m. and involved distracted driving.
There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved, according to the sheriff’s office.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.