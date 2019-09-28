HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - A teenage boy was hit by a car Friday afternoon.
Clark County deputies responded to a car versus bicycle crash in the 7000 block of NE Hazel Dell Avenue around 2:42 p.m.
Upon arrival, EMS personnel discovered a 14-year-old boy had been hit by a southbound Ford F250 pickup. The teenager was immediately transported to an area hospital with traumatic injuries.
Deputies said a witness, the vehicle driver, and roadway evidence revealed that the bicyclist had been on the sidewalk on the west side of the roadway and rode his bicycle directly and suddenly into the path of the southbound truck. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.
The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with investigators.
No charges have been filed for the crash and the teen remains hospitalized with an unknown extent of injury, according to deputies.
