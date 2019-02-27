HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old woman was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after deputies say she was involved in two separate crashes while driving under the influence.
At around 4:15 p.m., Happy Valley deputies responded to a report that a driver of a black Mercedes SUV had crashed in the drive-through of the Taco Bell on Southeast Sunnyside Road.
According to deputies, Taco Bell employees said the driver appeared intoxicated. They also reported that parts of the SUV were ripped off during the crash and the driver was seen placing them in the back of the SUV before driving off.
As deputies were on the way to the Taco Bell, a crash involving the same black Mercedes SUV happened on Dove Lane. The vehicle had crashed into a fence.
According to deputies, two concerned citizens called 911 to report the crash and another citizen removed the keys from the driver to prevent her from driving further.
Those citizens also reported that the driver appeared intoxicated, deputies said.
No one was injured in the crashes.
Deputies investigated the crash at Taco Bell and the crash on Dove Lane.
The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Olivia Tortolani, was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver at a crash and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
