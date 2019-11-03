TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – A teenager was hit and killed by a train in Troutdale on Saturday night.
Multnomah County deputies tell FOX 12 they believe the teen was taking senior photos on the tracks when it happened.
The incident occurred in the area of 411 E. Columbia River Hwy.
Union Pacific Railroad says a 17-year-old boy was hit by one of their trains at about 6 p.m. Saturday, killing him. But why he was unable to move out of the way of that train in time is still unclear.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation. They believe the teen was taking senior photos with another person, a female photographer who, according to the sheriff’s office, is “very shaken up” by the accident.
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the teen being hit by the train, but much of the area is fenced-off with no trespassing signs posted up and down the tracks, so it would have taken some effort to get near the tracks.
One person who was nearby when the accident took place tells FOX 12 the train was stopped in town for several hours as police contained the area.
As for the identity of that 17-year-old boy, the medical examiner’s office will wait to release the young man’s identity out of respect for the family.
