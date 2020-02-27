MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it had tentatively identified a man found dead in the Willamette River on Thursday.
The sheriff's office asked for help identifying the body on Thursday.
Investigators said a boater at around 11:22 a.m. that day reported finding a partially decomposed body in the Willamette River near Buena Vista Ferry. Deputies responded to investigate along with emergency personnel from the Jefferson Fire District.
Deputies said it was unclear how long the body had been in the area. Investigators are working to confirm the man's identity and said an autopsy was performed earlier on Friday.
"In the coming days additional investigation will be done to confirm the identity, at which time the next of kin will be notified," according to deputies. "The sheriff’s office would like to thank our community members for their efforts to help attempt to identify the deceased male."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
