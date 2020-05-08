YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A theft suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit through fields in rural McMinnville was arrested Friday morning, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday, at around 7:20 a.m., deputies responded to a theft in progress in the 11000 block of Southeast Airport Road. The 911 caller reported a man in a gray Chevrolet Tahoe fled the property after attempting to steal gasoline.
The sheriff's office said a similar theft occurred in late April and was still under investigation.
Deputies arrived to the area and located the suspect attempting to conceal his vehicle in a nearby tree grove.
The sheriff's office said the suspect fled through a field and a pursuit began. The suspect was chased through several properties and fields in the area.
The suspect's vehicle then became disabled in a field and the suspect fled on foot.
Deputies, along with several other agencies, searched for the suspect but were unsuccessful.
The sheriff's office said the suspect was identified as James Dale Dunwoody, 47, of McMinnville, through evidence at the scene and from surveillance images.
At around 9 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said Dunwoody was spotted by a community member near Southeast Nehemiah Lane.
Deputies responded and located Dunwoody.
After giving commands and displaying a Taser, the sheriff's office said deputies took Dunwoody into custody.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies used a rescue rope to help Dunwoody out of a ravine.
Dunwoody was taken to an area hospital where he was evaluated for his overnight exposure to the elements.
After being released from the hospital, Dunwoody was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving, reckless endangering, five counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree theft.
His bail was set at $62,500.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the McMinnville Police Department, Oregon State Police, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Yamhill Police Department.
