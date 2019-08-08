SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A total of three hikers on Mount St. Helens were assisted off the mountain between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said at around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday they began communicating with two lost hikers by cell phone and provided them directions off the mountain.
The sheriff's office was then notified at 11:30 p.m. about an overdue hiker, who was not associated with the first two hikers.
The overdue hiker was last seen in the boulder fields area.
The sheriff's office said they did not initiate an immediate search Wednesday night because there were no "exigent circumstances" reported.
On Thursday morning, the Volcano Rescue Team and a SAR coordinator responded to the Climber's Bivouac to begin a search for the overdue hiker.
Deputies said he was located less than 30 minutes after the team went into action and was getting walked out to safety as of 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
