MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Marion County deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on McKay Road NE just east of Highway 219 near St. Paul.
A passerby came upon the two-vehicle crash after it had occurred and called 911, according to deputies.
Deputies said three people were found dead in the wreckage.
No survivors have been found.
Specialized crash investigators are on scene and McKay Road will remain closed for the next several hours while deputies investigate.
Deputies are seeking anyone who may have seen the collision or have any information to call MCSO at 503 588 5032.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
