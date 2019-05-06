MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people in Salem Monday night.
At around 10:15 p.m., deputies were called out to the report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Joshua Avenue Northeast.
The sheriff's office said three victims were located at the scene. The current condition of the victims is not known at this time.
Detectives have responded and the investigation is ongoing.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
