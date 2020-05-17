Deputies: Tigard man arrested for luring a minor in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A Tigard man was arrested in Wilsonville on Friday, accused of luring a minor, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 10 p.m., detectives and deputies from the Wilsonville Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Adult Sexual Assault Unit arrested 25-year-old Anthony James Lauritzen Jr. on charges of sex abuse in the 3rd degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, luring a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.
Lauritzen is currently being held in Clackamas County Jail.
Investigators say Lauritzen came to their attention after he was reported to have provided drugs to a minor and engaged in sexual contact with her on multiple occasions, knowing she was under the age of consent.
Lauritzen further communicated with an undercover deputy, who he believed was a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says Lauritzen then came to Wilsonville with the intent of having sex with a minor, but instead, he was confronted by deputies and arrested.
During Lauritzen’s arrest, the sheriff’s office says he was found to been in possession of an illegal concealed weapon.
The investigation is still ongoing, and officers believe Lauritzen may have additional victims.
Anyone with information regarding his criminal activity is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. People can also contact Deputy Wilson at the Wilsonville Police Department by using non-emergency dispatch (503) 655-8211 and reference CCSO case # 20-010147.
