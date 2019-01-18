CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A tractor that was stolen from a decades-old family business in Happy Valley has been recovered, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The 2005 John Deere 790 was stolen from George's Garden Center, located in the 16900 block of Southeast Sunnyside Road, sometime during the night of Jan. 10 or during the early morning hours of Jan. 11.
The owner, Richard Barhoun, told FOX 12 that the tractor had sentimental value on top of its close to $30,000 estimated worth.
“I bought it for my grandson,” Barhoun said. "He was a couple years old. He wanted a John Deere and so I went and bought him a John Deere. He was so attached to it and my other grandkids got so attached to it. It’s more of a family member, if you will.”
On Friday, the sheriff's office tweeted that an alert deputy spotted the tractor on a property in Damascus.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered the tractor.
The sheriff's office said the tractor has been returned to Barhoun.
Tractor recovered and returned to owner! Alert deputy spotted stolen trailer on a property in Damascus. A search warrant was obtained and the tractor was recovered. Investigation continues. Great job! pic.twitter.com/s53lQtIxnw— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) January 18, 2019
The investigation into the theft continues. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference case number 19-000852.
