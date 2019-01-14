HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a stolen tractor.
Deputies responded to George's Garden Center, located at 16920 Southeast Sunnyside Road, on Friday morning on the report of a theft.
The sheriff's office said someone had broken through the fence sometime overnight and stole a 2005 John Deere 790 with an orange Kubota tiller mounted on the back.
The tractor also has the initials "RJ" written in red lettering on the right side of the front bucket.
The theft was not caught on camera, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone who has information about the theft, or knows where the stolen tractor is, should contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference case number 19-000852.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
