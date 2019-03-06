CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for three suspects who allegedly attacked a man and his wife in a wooded area in Clark County Wednesday morning.
Deputies were called to the report of a stabbing in the 10200 block of Highway 99 just after 4 a.m.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said three suspects attacked a husband and his wife at a transient camp located in a small forested area on the east side of the highway.
The man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to his upper back.
The suspects were described as two men and one woman, and they are believed to be transients.
According to the sheriff's office, the motive for the attack is believed to be retaliation over a theft accusation.
Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspects, is asked to contact Deputy DuWayne Layton at duwayne.layton@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
