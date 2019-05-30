WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County detectives are seeking additional victims after three people were arrested on multiple charges including sexual abuse.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Benito Juarez-Hernandez, 39, his brother Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez, 33, and Diana Rodriguez, 36, were arrested following an investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit.
Diana is Cupertino's ex-wife, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said the three suspects are accused of abusing at least five children in the Beaverton and Aloha communities. The abuse started about 15 years ago and continued until this year, when it was first reported to law enforcement.
Cupertino was arrested on April 13 and booked into the Washington County Jail on 18 counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of second-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
His bail is set at $5,500,000.
Diana was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Washington County Jail on seven counts of first-degree sodomy, six counts of first-degree rape, four counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Her bail is set at $4,750,000.
The sheriff's office said Benito is currently serving a prison term at the Oregon State Penitentiary on a previous conviction of sexually assaulting children, who are unrelated to the current investigation.
Benito is facing new charges of four counts of first-degree sodomy, first degree unlawful sexual penetration, and six counts of first-degree sexual abuse. His bail is set at $2,750,000.
All three suspects were indicted by a Washington County grand jury on Tuesday.
Detectives strongly believe there are additional victims in the case based on the investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to reach out to the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700.
