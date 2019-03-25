SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Two climbers had to be rescued after they became lost on Mount St. Helens Sunday, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said two climbers from Tigard, identified as Lei Chen, 60, and Tianyi Zhai, 61, called 9-1-1 at around midnight to say they were lost after they set out for a climb earlier in the day. The two men were said to have limited climbing experience and were not prepared to spend the night.
The Volcano Rescue Team and the sheriff's office headed up to the mountain at around 2 a.m. to begin the search, but locating the climbers was not easy because their phones had been turned off.
The sheriff's office said the climbers turned their phones back on around 8 a.m and were able to provide a better idea of where they were located. One of the climbers reported suffering from mild hypothermia.
A helicopter crew out of Boring picked up the Volcano Rescue Team and headed to the climbers location.
After the climbers were spotted from the air, a ground crew was sent to the location and walked them down to Climbers Bivouac. There the helicopter picked up the climbers and they were taken back to the Marble Mountain Snow Park.
The sheriff's office said neither of the climbers needed to be transported by ambulance. They were examined by medical personnel at the scene and then left in their own vehicle.
