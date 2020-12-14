FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – Both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash in Fairview died Monday morning, according to deputies.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said deputies responded around 7:10 a.m. to the scene of the crash on Northeast Glisan Street between Northeast 202nd Avenue and Fairview Parkway.
The crash was first described by MCSO as serious.
Just after 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed that neither of the involved drivers survived the crash. They were the only people in each car.
The drivers have not been identified.
The crash scene was closed to traffic until around 11:30 a.m.
The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
