WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash south of Hillsboro.
Just after 9:07 a.m., deputies, along with firefighters from Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, responded to the report of a crash on Southwest River Road near Southwest Rosedale Road.
TVF&R said two people had to be extricated from the vehicles.
One person was lifeflighted from the scene. The second patient was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Southwest River Road will be closed during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.