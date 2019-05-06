MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured in Salem Monday night.
At around 10:15 p.m., deputies were called out to the report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Joshua Avenue Northeast.
The sheriff's office said three victims were located at the scene.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office said one of those victims has died.
The third victim is said to be stable.
Detectives have responded and the investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released at this time.
The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Oregon State Police, Keizer Police Department, and Woodburn Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.