MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested after a robbery in Marion County on Monday.
Deputies said they were called to Scotts Mills Market on a reported robbery around 9:05 a.m.
Two men were reported forcibly taking cash from a clerk and fleeing in a stolen Subaru toward Clackamas County.
Deputies said the car was located by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office along South Wildcat Road.
Both men fled from the car into a nearby wooded area, according to deputies.
After several hours of searching both men were located and arrested without incident.
Deputies said Riley Baney, 20, of Keizer and James Hunsberger, 21, of Scotts Mills have both been taken to the Marion County Jail.
The men were booked for the crimes of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree trespass, third-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree robbery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.