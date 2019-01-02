YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men who deputies say were responsible for a few package thefts in the city of Lafayette were arrested last week.
On Dec. 27, Yamhill County deputies responded to the northeast area of Lafayette on a report of a package theft.
The sheriff's office said surveillance video showed a white minivan was associated with the suspect.
The next day, two similar thefts were reported in Lafayette. The sheriff's office said video showed a white minivan in the area.
A deputy located the minivan later that day and connected it to two Yamhill County residents, identified as Samuel Cloyd Ice, 27, of Dayton, and Jeffrey Michael Blickenstaff, 49, of Lafayette.
The stolen items were recovered by deputies.
Ice and Blickenstaff were cited to appear in court for theft, according to the sheriff's office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
