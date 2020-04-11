VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two men were arrested and booked into the Clark County jail in connection to a drive-by shooting in Vancouver on Friday.
At 9:08 p.m. Clark County Sheriff deputies responded to 3314 NE 41st where witnesses had reported hearing shoots coming from a passing car. Several of the shots were fired into the home, but no one was injured.
When deputies arrived, a red minivan was seen driving away. Deputies chased the minivan which plowed through a fence and several yards causing extensive damage to property and cars.
When the minivan finally came to a stop, the two suspects jumped out of the car and ran away leading deputies on brief chase before they were arrested.
A deputy involved in the pursuit was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
