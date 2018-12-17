WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two Hillsboro men are facing charges after deputies say the pair were involved in a strong-armed robbery last month.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened on Nov. 21 at around 3:21 a.m. outside of Leo's Lair, located at 1098 Baseline Street.
According to the sheriff's office, a 33-year-old man reported that he was approached by two men outside the bar and the men demanded he give them all of his money.
After the victim gave them an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled on foot. The victim was not injured.
Deputies searched the area, but did not locate the suspects.
The sheriff's office said detectives were able to identify the suspects as Corey Ragland, 25, and Coleton Burns, 28.
Burns was arrested on Nov. 22 by TriMet deputies, and Ragland was arrested at a home in Forest Grove on Nov. 24.
On Nov. 29, a grand jury indicted Ragland on charges of second-degree robbery and first-degree theft. Burns was indicted on charges of third-degree robbery and first-degree theft.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.