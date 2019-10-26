WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested for stealing beer in North Plains, Hillsboro Saturday morning.
Washington County deputies responded to a reported theft of beer at the Chevron station at 10025 NW Glencoe Road in the city of North Plains at 4:37 a.m.
Deputies said an employee reported that a man came into the location and stole two cases of beer.
When the employee intervened and tried to prevent the theft, the suspect punched the employee in the head. The victim was able to provide the license plate of the getaway vehicle, driven by a second male, according to deputies.
Responding deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle.
The clerk did not suffer serious injuries, according to deputies.
Deputies said at 6:09 a.m., another beer run was reported at the Safeway store at 2177 NW 185th Avenue in the city of Hillsboro. Employees reported that a man stole beer from the location and left the location in the same vehicle as the earlier incident in North Plains.
A short time later, Hillsboro Police officers located the suspect vehicle and stopped it near SE TV Highway and SE Brookwood Avenue.
Jose Bernabe-Hernandez, 21, and Jonathan Varona-Nieto, 21, both of Forest Grove, were arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Both have been charged with second-degree robbery for the incident in North Plains.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.